Charges upgraded over alleged abuse outside Hungry Jacks

CHARGES have been upgraded against a man accused of threatening to bash an amputee motorcyclist outside a Mackay fast food outlet.

The 46 year old initially faced Mackay Magistrates Court on one count of threatening violence against Shane Kapitzke on October 10 at Mount Pleasant.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan read the charge aloud which included allegations the man yelled at Mr Kaptizke “I’ll f***ing knock you clean out c***” while walking towards him with closed fists.

Prosecutor Harry Coburn told the court there was a “housekeeping matter” and the charge was being replaced with common assault.

Ms Hartigan told the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, this was a more serious charge with a maximum penalty of three years – whereas the threatening violence had a maximum penalty of two years.

As a result, prosecution dropped the lesser charge.

Charges have been upgraded against a 46 year old over an incident outside Hungry Jacks.

The court head the man’s 17-year-old son was a co-accused and his matter was proceeding through Mackay Childrens Court.

The matter came to light after an eight-minute body cam video went viral on social media allegedly depicting an explosive rant from the man.

Days later the man and his son were charged.

He told the court he was applying for Legal Aid and asked for an adjournment.

The case will be mentioned late next month.