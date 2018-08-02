Charity helicopter safari returns with $25k in tow

CHOPPER CAMPING: 18 helicopters and 41 people camping in the outback on the Helibiz Safari earlier this year.

LOCAL business Helibiz's charity helicopter safari has returned to the Whitsundays - and travelling with them a hefty cheque for the Dolly's Dream Foundation.

After travelling about 6500km, taking in views of the Gulf of Carpentaria, Arnhem Land, Kakadu, the Kimberley, Central Australia, Uluru, Simpson Desert and even the Birdsville Pub, 18 helicopters from all over Australia brought 41 people to the last night's barbecue and fundraising auction.

Operating for more than a decade, the safari is open to Helibiz business partners and customers to fly extended trips otherwise logistically inaccessible while raising money for a great cause.

Causes supported in the past include Movember, Red Nose Day and the Flying Doctors Service.

Organiser Helibiz's Troy Holloway said the safari had chosen to support Dolly's Dream in memory of bullying victim Dolly (Amy Jayne) Everett, the former face of Akubra hats from remote Northern Territory, who took her own life in January, aged 14.

The foundation, set up by Dolly's family and friends, aims to raise awareness of bullying, anxiety, depression and youth suicide.

"In regional Australia there are a lot of parts doing it pretty tough right now,” Mr Holloway said.

"Without bullying, there is already a high suicide rate.

"I have two girls of my own and most of the crew on the trip all had kids and agreed it was a great cause.”

Landing in central Australia - Helibiz safari earlier this year.

Mr Holloway thanked everyone who attended the heli safari and supported the fundraiser.

"In particular, locals Des and Karyn Davey, owners of Helibiz, who attend this safari and to Ross and Dianne Armstrong, owners of Whitsunday Airport, for their generous donations to the Dolly Foundation to get us to the $25,000 mark,” he said.

While at a Mainrou cattle station, safari members met and talked to Hannah Hayes, Dolly Everett's friend.

Six months in the planning, each heli safari tackles a different path, with the next one planned for early 2019 to fly around Tasmania. "A lot of people like to go away on weekends but the longer more remote trips are hard because of refuelling, so for our safaris we sort out the logistics,” Mr Holloway said.

"We had five remote fuel drops this trip which included one which came in by barge at the top end of the Kimberley's in Western Australia.

"The views, particularly over Arnhem Land, from the air were just incredible.”