TOP PUPS: The name Charlie is the most common dog name, according to RACQ.
Pets & Animals

Charlie crowned most popular dog's name

30th May 2019 4:08 PM

CHARLIE, Bella, Ruby, Max and Molly are the five most popular dog names, according to RACQ.

The discovery comes after the automotive body today revealed its most commonly insured pet breeds and names.

RACQ spokesperson Clare Hunter said 87 per cent of policies in the last 12 months were taken out for dogs, with the highest insured animal being the maltese cross.

For cats, it was the domestic shorthair swiping the prize from the family-friendly ragdoll.

Ms Hunter said no matter the name or breed of the animal, it was important owners considered whether they needed pet insurance.

"Insurance is all about protection from risk and the unpredictable, and when it comes to pets, unpredictability comes with the territory," she said.

