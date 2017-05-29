Chart toppers to rock Airlie

FEEL THE BEAT: Aussie hip hop act Bliss N Eso are headed to the Whitsundays and will rock the crowd at Magnums next Tuesday.

LIKE moths to a flame, the sounds of Bliss n Eso will attract music lovers to Magnums Hotel when the Australian trio take to the stage on Tuesday night.

The Sydney-based band will debut their highly anticipated sixth album, Off the Grid, which was so successful it knocked Ed Sheeran off his eight-week run at number one on the ARIA Album Chart.

"We're stoked to have debuted at number one, particularly when Ed Sheeran has been dominating the charts for so long,” the band said.

With the album already amassing more than 10million streams on Spotify, their hit single Moments continues to reel in fans worldwide.

The song has continued to build momentum in Australia, jumping up a massive 12 spots in the ARIA Singles Chart to number 25 and garnering 3.5million streams on Spotify.

"We are very thankful for our loyal fan base that have stuck with us through some very difficult times and look forward to getting back out on the road to perform songs from the new album,” the trio said.

Emitting energetic vibes to every venue they visit, Bliss n Eso give the audiences exactly what they want.

With exhilarating blends of fluid rhymes, beat boxing and impressive free-styling, it's no wonder the band is as popular as they are today.

It's their unique and powerful performances that make it come as no surprise that the band is considered one of the best live acts in Australia.

The band will kick off their massive 27-date tour of Australia and New Zealand on May 28 and it's bound to be a sure-fire hit.

So purchase a ticket now to ensure you're there to witness the magic that is Bliss n Eso when they're live on stage at Magnums next week.

And don't forget to grab a copy of their album Off the Grid.

For tour details, visit www.frontiertouring.com/ blissneso.

NUMBER ONE

WHAT: Bliss n Eso

WHERE: Magnums Hotel

WHEN: Tuesday, May30, 7pm

TICKETS: moshtix.com.au