A fishing charter vessel caught fire about 20km off Gladstone's coast this morning. Image source: QPS
BREAKING: Police inspector reveals new details on boat fire

Mark Zita
Tegan Annett
by and
24th Jun 2019 9:26 AM | Updated: 12:39 PM
UPDATE 12.40pm: Gladstone Police inspector Darren Somerville has revealed new details of this morning's emergency rescue of 14 people who were on board a charter boat which caught fire. 

Insp Somerville told media emergency services were made aware of the situation at 9am when the boat crew activated an EPIRB. 

He said the charter boat, a fishing charter named MV Norval, has sunk. 

The 14 people on board escaped to a tender boat, which also overturned to do excess people on board. 

Water Police has arrived back at Gladstone Harbour, after a crew helped rescue people who were on board a charter boat which caught fire this morning.
UPDATE 12.20pm: GLADSTONE Water Police has arrived back at the Gladstone harbour with 13 people who were on board a charter boat which caught fire this morning. 

The 13 people are being assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics inside the Volunteer Marine Rescue building at Gladstone Marina. 

The 14th person on board the vessel, a man in his 70s, was flown to Gladstone Hospital after he received treatment for hypothermia and exhaustion. 

UPDATE 11am: ONE of the 14 people who were on board a charter boat which caught fire this morning is being flown by a rescue helicopter to Gladstone Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service said the man, aged in his 70s, was on-board Rescue 300 en-route to the hospital, after he was treated for exhaustion and hypothermia. 

The other 13 patients are on a vessel on their way back to land for further assessment by paramedics. 

UPDATE: A QUEENSLAND Police spokesman said all 14 people are now on board a police boat and no injuries have been reported.

EARLIER 10:23AM: BOTH the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter and the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter are on route to the charter boat fire near Rock Cod Shoal. 

QAS has also provided an update on their Twitter feed.

EARLIER 9:45AM: POLICE said 14 people were on board a charter boat that caught on fire earlier today.

A spokesman said the passengers escaped to a tenderboat with no reports of injuries at this stage.

Queensland Ambulance Service posted on Twitter that the vessel had overturned and the tenderboat is taking on water.

Emergency services are on route to the scene, 20km off the Gladstone coast near Rock Cod Shoal.

VMR Gladstone also confirmed Gladstone 1 is on the way to the scene.

EARLIER: THERE are reports of a charter boat on fire off the coast of Gladstone.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire is 12kms off shore near Masthead Island.

More to come.

