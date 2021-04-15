CHEAP FLIGHTS DEAL: Fly Brisbane to Mackay for just $59

Has the international border shutdown got you craving a holiday?

Well this could be the perfect opportunity for travel-starved jetsetters.

Budget airline Jetstar has launched its Down Under sale, with flights as cheap as $33.

It is offering fares from Brisbane to Mackay from $59 between April 24 2021 and June 23 2021.

You can also fly Brisbane to Mackay from the same price between July 13 2021 and September 15 2021.

There are flights from $59 from Brisbane to Whitsunday Coast (Proserpine) between April 27 2021 and May 10 2021, May 23 2021 to June 11 2021 and August 15 2021 to August 29 2021.

But you better get in quick – the sale ends at 11.59pm on Monday April 19 2021, unless sold out prior.

Visit here for more information.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons