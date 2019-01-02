Cheap petrol boon for motorists

CHEAP: Unleaded petrol was 117.9 cents a litre at the new United service station between Bowen and Proserpine on Tuesday.

THE opening of a new petrol station between Proserpine and Bowen is proving a boon for motorists wanting to fuel up at a cheaper price.

The United service station on the Bruce Highway between the two towns was earlier this week selling unleaded petrol for 117.9 cents a litre - a whopping 27 cents cheaper than the average petrol price in Proserpine.

On Monday, the average for Proserpine was 144.9c/l, while in Cannonvale, the cheapest was 142.9c/l.

Since the United opened, the average price of petrol in Bowen dropped to 132.7c/l on Monday.

At the same time, the closest regional centre, Mackay, was selling petrol at an average price of 134.8 c/l.

RACQ spokesperson Clare Hunter was pleased to hear of the low opening price of the new service station, and hopes it will force other petrol retailers to also drop their prices.

Ms Hunter said the prices in Proserpine and Airlie Beach were much higher than they should be.

"There's no reason for fuel stations to be charging that much. The global fuel prices have dropped and the Australian dollar has stabilised,” she said.

"It's good to see an independent challenging those prices.” Ms Hunter recommended people download the new free trial mobile phone app RACQ Fair Fuel Finder to help them get the cheapest prices on offer.

The app shows the real time prices for fuel at all Queensland service stations.