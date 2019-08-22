Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cooper Energy's Sole-3 gas well in the Otway Basin.
Cooper Energy's Sole-3 gas well in the Otway Basin.
News

Cheaper gas prices expected next year

22nd Aug 2019 3:19 PM | Updated: 3:42 PM

GAS prices for 2020 are expected to be cheaper than this year.

A report by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission released on Thursday also found there would be sufficient supply to meet forecast domestic and export demand in 2020.

East coast gas firms are expected to produce an extra 113 petajoules of gas, with demand predicted to be 16PJ lower.

Offers made by producers in Queensland for supply in 2020 have generally been below $10 per gigajoule.

However, prices offered to commercial and industrial users in the NSW and Victoria have mostly remained in the $10-12/GJ range.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said while a series of measures is working to improve gas supply and push down prices, the states and territories must remove blanket bans and moratoria on conventional and unconventional gas exploration.

Labor energy spokesman Mark Butler said Australians were still paying too much for gas, putting jobs and businesses at risk.

"The ACCC also confirms that while Australia is the world's largest gas exporter, Australian gas users are paying more for their gas than users in other exporting countries (such as the US and Canada)," he said.

More Stories

energy energy prices gas prices

Top Stories

    'Un-Australian': Adani boss slams company over severed ties

    premium_icon 'Un-Australian': Adani boss slams company over severed ties

    News Adani CEO Lucas Dow has said Aurecon severing ties with the mining company "will not affect progress”.　

    Next step in Jay Brogden murder case

    premium_icon Next step in Jay Brogden murder case

    Crime The 21 year old's body has never been found.

    Local inventor in running for national award

    premium_icon Local inventor in running for national award

    Business Cannonvale woman one of 10 finalists with invention.

    Man refused to be arrested

    premium_icon Man refused to be arrested

    Crime An article from NSW led a man to believed he couldn't be arrested