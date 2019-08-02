Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
While getting a professional skin check is vital, it is important to keep a keen eye on your own skin regularly.
While getting a professional skin check is vital, it is important to keep a keen eye on your own skin regularly. Wavebreakmedia Ltd
News

Check for survival

Shannen McDonald
by
2nd Aug 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA has the highest melanoma rates in the world, so it is important to get regular skin checks.

The Cannonvale Medical Services now offers bulk-billed skin examination by their fly-in, fly-out skin doctor, Nelson Sucgang.

According to the Cancer Council, more than 430,000 Australians are treated for non-melanoma skin cancer annually, which equates to more than 1000 people every day.

Two in three Australians will be diagnosed with skin cancer by the time they are 70, so, the message is clear - it pays to get a skin check.

Dr Sucgang, who will be visiting the Whitsundays on the last week of every month to provide full skin examinations, said although the stats may appear alarming, there is some good news.

"The good news is, if skin cancers are identified early, they can usually be cured but if ignored the consequences can include disfigurement or in some cases, death,” Dr Sucgang.

A skin check with Dr Sucgang involves a full body scan using a dermatoscope, which allows him to get a close look at any spots of concern.

The procedure is painless, with the skin check consultation taking about 45 minutes.

Dr Sucgang said in between skin examinations with a doctor, skin should always be monitored in case any changes occur.

To book an appointment with Dr Sucgang during his next visit to the Whitsundays call Cannonvale Medical Services on 4948 0041.

Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    New direction for Rotary Street Parade

    New direction for Rotary Street Parade

    News THE Great Barrier Reef Festival's Rotary Street Parade is heading in a new direction this year.

    • 2nd Aug 2019 8:45 AM
    Bowen acting talent lands big gig

    premium_icon Bowen acting talent lands big gig

    TV Bowen-bred actor lands a starring role in a Netflix Original series

    Not welcome: Man banned from partying in Airlie, again

    premium_icon Not welcome: Man banned from partying in Airlie, again

    Crime A man has been told he isn't to go to Airlie's safe night precinct.