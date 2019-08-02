Check for survival

While getting a professional skin check is vital, it is important to keep a keen eye on your own skin regularly.

AUSTRALIA has the highest melanoma rates in the world, so it is important to get regular skin checks.

The Cannonvale Medical Services now offers bulk-billed skin examination by their fly-in, fly-out skin doctor, Nelson Sucgang.

According to the Cancer Council, more than 430,000 Australians are treated for non-melanoma skin cancer annually, which equates to more than 1000 people every day.

Two in three Australians will be diagnosed with skin cancer by the time they are 70, so, the message is clear - it pays to get a skin check.

Dr Sucgang, who will be visiting the Whitsundays on the last week of every month to provide full skin examinations, said although the stats may appear alarming, there is some good news.

"The good news is, if skin cancers are identified early, they can usually be cured but if ignored the consequences can include disfigurement or in some cases, death,” Dr Sucgang.

A skin check with Dr Sucgang involves a full body scan using a dermatoscope, which allows him to get a close look at any spots of concern.

The procedure is painless, with the skin check consultation taking about 45 minutes.

Dr Sucgang said in between skin examinations with a doctor, skin should always be monitored in case any changes occur.

To book an appointment with Dr Sucgang during his next visit to the Whitsundays call Cannonvale Medical Services on 4948 0041.