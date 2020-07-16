Check out results from Proserpine, Whitsunday golf clubs

Dave Smith contemplates a putt on the seventh green of the Proserpine golf course.

Contributed by Tiina Randmae.

WHITSUNDAY GOLF: Whitsunday Golf Club members played within the PGC competition as has been the case since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place fielding 22 players on the day.

WGC numbers were slightly down because several lady players were away for the Mystic Sands Ladies' Open.

Best WGC score overall on the day was Anna Winterbourn who, after a fortnight away, still managed 6 pars for a stableford score of 35 points, followed by Karen Rix on 30 points and Vicki Tuck on 29 points.

For the men, Dean Kercher scored a very creditable 34 points, a big improvement on his game last week, followed by Paul Nicol with 33 and Geoff Harrison with 31.

Nearest the pin shots were Lewy Tuck (2nd), Mark McDougall (13th) and Peter Browning (16th), for the ladies, Anna Winterbourn (9th) and Tiina Randmae (6th).

Good play on a day with no rain or wind to harry the players.

With the gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions, it is hoped that Whitsunday Golf Club will soon be able to revert to its usual independent format as a group of social golfers while, as always, supporting the Proserpine Golf Course.

Anna Winterbourn was the Whitsunday Golf Club ladies’ winner.

Contributed by Peter Lewis.

PROSERPINE GOLF: Poor weather reduced the number of players on Thursday to 19 only.

Chris Simpson took the chocolates with 37 points from John Roser, 34, on a count back from Gavin Kerwand and Michael Cragg.

Chris Simpson had the only two-shot, and joined George Meharry and Gavin Kerwand with the pin shots.

The ladies on Wednesday suffered the same weather-reduced numbers, 17 taking to the course.

The day's winner was Tiina Randmae with 38 points, from Marlene Gray on 34.

The placegetters were Di Dobbins, 31 and Rehab Hull and Lyn Muller on 30.

The pin shots went to Lyn Muller on nine, Paula McQuat, 13 and Peta Thomas on 16.

Saturday's weather brought out the players for the Master Butchers Whitsunday stableford.

The big winner on the day was Jim Grace, a senior member who obviously thinks he is still only 30, who came in with 40 stableford points.

It also cost Jim a stroke off his handicap.

The runner up was Scott Grigg on a count back from Craig Smith on 39 points.

The ladies' winner was Beryl Nosworthy with 37 points from Sue Smith 33, and Di Dobbins 32 points.

The ladies were down on numbers, as some travelled to Mystic Sands for their Open.

Placegetters on the day were Ken Granger and Frances Appleton 37, and Trevor Paroz, Matt Bonny, Vince Collins and Michael Cragg all had 36 points.

The pin shots went to Anthony Gwalter, nine, Tiina Randmae on 10 and Kath Borer on 16. One other player took two and 13 but was disqualified for having 21 clubs in his bag.

Five players shared the two-shot pool.

Next Saturday is a 4BBB stableford.