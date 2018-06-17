Menu
Are you the first division lotto winner from Gympie?
News

Check your tickets Gympie, you could be $400K richer!

by Donna Jones
17th Jun 2018 11:49 AM
Chloe Hutchins from Patrick's Newsagency is thrilled to have sold a first division prize in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw. 10 lucky winners each won $417, 040.52.
SOMEONE in Gympie has won first division Gold Lotto and as of 11am, they haven't come forward.

The first division prize pool of $4m was shared among 10 winners, with one of those lucky winners purchasing the winning ticket from Patrick's Newsagency in Mary Street.

Peter Patrick, who has owned Patrick's Newsagency for 50 years in two weeks, said the win is the third first division sold at the shop.

 

Peter Patrick and Kirsty Clarke from Patrick's Newsagency are thrilled to have sold a first division prize in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw. 10 lucky winners each won $417, 040.52.
The last win was quite some time ago, Mr Patrick said.

"It's been a long time. The most we've ever given away was $500,000. That was a Golden Casket win," he said.

Mr Patrick and his staff are excited with the news of the win, and can't wait to hand over the $417,040.52 prize money from this latest win.

And with $20m on offer next Saturday night, the staff are hoping their luck holds for another one of their customers next week.

The winning numbers for last night were 26, 8, 22, 45, 2, 12 and supplementaries 1 and 38.

