‘Cheeky, lover of life’: Tributes for Moranbah crash victim

Tributes are flowing in for Leon Kriel who tragically died in a crash on the Peak Downs Highway.

TRIBUTES are flowing in for one of two men who died in a horror crash near Moranbah on Wednesday.

Leon Kriel, 61, died at the scene of the crash on the Peak Downs Highway when his ute, another ute and B-double truck collided about 1.30pm.

Mr Kriel, from The Gap, has been remembered as “a cheeky, lover of life” who “worked hard, played hard and made a mark on all that knew him”.

Two men died at the scene of the crash about 10km west of Moranbah. Picture: Supplied

In a touching post on social media, family paid tribute to the man he described as a loving husband, father and Oupa.

“Words cannot express the pain we feel at this time,” the post read.

“Our world will not be the same without you.

“But at least we know you knew you were adored and had a wonderful life.”

Other family and friends described Mr Kriel on Facebook as a “great man gone too soon” and an “absolute legend of a guy”.

Another 39-year-old man from Morayfield also died at the scene of the crash.

The truck driver, a 32-year-old man, was flown to Mackay Base Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with dashcam or further information is urged to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.