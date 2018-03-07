Cheers International Women's Day with Zonta

Whitsunday Zonta Club Ladies and St Cath's students came together to produce 500 birth kits last year.

Whitsunday Zonta Club Ladies and St Cath's students came together to produce 500 birth kits last year. Jacob Wilson

CELEBRATE all things women and dine with the Whitsunday Zonta Club.

Whitsunday Zonta Club's International Women's Day Lunch will be hosted at Coral Sea Resort this Sunday.

Tickets are still available for $60 and will secure you champagne on arrival and a two-course lunch.

The lunch will host renowned psychologist Dr Prudence Millear, as a guest speaker, who will use humour to cope with the pressing mental health concerns she speaks in regards to.

The entertainment doesn't stop at the chance to take home a share of the $1000's worth of goods, a fashion parade will keep you entertained as well.

Showcasing the latest trends of the local men's and women's fashion houses around town.

For tickets visit whitsundaytickets.com.au