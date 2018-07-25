Menu
Login
A 50 millimetre jar containing a mystery chemical substance has spilled at a Sunshine Coast private address causing an evacuation.
A 50 millimetre jar containing a mystery chemical substance has spilled at a Sunshine Coast private address causing an evacuation. Bev Lacey
News

Chemical spill causes business evacuation

Matty Holdsworth
by
25th Jul 2018 4:24 PM

A 50 millimetre jar containing a mystery chemical substance has spilled at a Sunshine Coast business causing an evacuation.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to an address on Brisbane Road at Mooloolaba at 3.50pm.

The two crews are liaising with scientific teams to assess whether the spilled sample is safe.

A QFES spokeswoman said the initial information said the spill came from a small jar.

Queensland Ambulance Services officers have been called but are still en route.

More to come.

brisbane road chemical spill editors picks mooloolaba qas qfes sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Reef festival a week away

    Reef festival a week away

    News ALTHOUGH there was an early hurdle to jump during the planning of this year's Whitsunday Reef Festival, the annual four-day event is set to ignite the town

    • 25th Jul 2018 4:37 PM
    Sun comes out for Airlie Beach Parkrunners

    Sun comes out for Airlie Beach Parkrunners

    News The group welcomed 26 newcomers to the fold this weekend

    • 25th Jul 2018 4:34 PM
    Brahmans shut down Miners

    Brahmans shut down Miners

    News Whitsunday consolidate second spot

    • 25th Jul 2018 4:33 PM
    Sea Eagles falter in Mackay

    Sea Eagles falter in Mackay

    News Saints too strong for Whitsunday

    • 25th Jul 2018 4:31 PM

    Local Partners