CHEMICAL SPILL: Emergency services are on scene in Wallumbilla following a chemical spill.

EMERGENCY services are currently attending a chemical spill in Wallumbilla.

Police and Fire and Emergency Services were called to the corner of Burke and High St at 1.05pm.

Police have set up an exclusion zone and three fire and emergency crews are currently on scene.

Emergency crews are liaising with a scientific team and doing testing of the chemical spill.

It is reported the spill is a workplace incident.

Residents are advised to stay clear of the area whilst emergency services work to make the area safe.