Cherry-Evans leads the charge for 2019 State of Origin

Daly Cherry-Evans will lead the Maroons in the 2019 State of Origin. JOEL CARRETT

MACKAY'S Daly Cherry-Evans will lead the charge for this year's State of Origin campaign as the 15th Maroons' captain.

The leadership vote of confidence makes it hard to believe that this time last year Cherry-Evans' name was absent from the Maroons' playing list until a surprise appearance in Round 3.

Coach Kevin Walters named the former St Patrick's College student as his side's leader last night.

"It's such a proud moment, it really is,” Cherry-Evans said.

Daly Cherry-Evans meets fans. Alistair Brightman

"You grow up as a kid just wanting to play a game. . . the thought of becoming the captain of this great state is a very humble moment.”

The seven-time Origin player found himself at the centre of controversy in 2015 after he "back flipped” on signing with the Titans to stay with Manly Sea Eagles. Reports of early attitude at the start of his Origin career only compounded fans' opinion of him.

The 30-year-halfback has now flipped the script, making the transition from a player Queensland would seldom select, and then only behind Cooper Cronk, to now leading the Maroons.

Queensland coach Walters approached Cherry-Evans in person to break the news to the Mackay product which the halfback said was a "nice touch”.

"It's definitely a call I'll never forget, to be able to tell my mum and dad that it was announced, and the moment with Kevvie this afternoon was also an extremely special one,” the Manly Sea Eagles skipper said.

Daly Cherry-Evans of the Maroons catches the ball during Game 3 of the 2018 State of Origin. JONO SEARLE

Speaking on NRL360, host Paul Kent called Cherry-Evans' ascension to the Maroons captaincy "one of the most remarkable comebacks I've seen in rugby league”.

"When Daly Cherry-Evans first came into Queensland, the senior players were a bit off him, the reason being they thought that Daly was all about himself and there was a feeling in Queensland that he didn't put the jersey first,” he said.

"In that time, he matured and developed and understood what the knock was on him to the extent that he's now been named the Queensland captain where he joins the likes of Beetson, Lewis, Lockyer, Tallis, Inglis and Smith.”

Cherry-Evans has been injured since round seven but he is expected to play in State of Origin I, which will be his return to competitive football.