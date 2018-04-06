Menu
Chicken nugget truck crash sparks peak hour traffic chaos

by Aneeka Simonis

A CHICKEN nugget truck has crashed into a car and flipped on its side on the Hume Freeway and is expected to cause major peak hour delays.

The B-double truck loaded with 20 tonnes of chicken nuggets collided with a car parked in the city-bound emergency stopping lane in Epping at 11.20pm.

It caused the truck to crash through the centre-median barriers and flip in the air before coming to rest on its side across the northbound lanes.

The empty stationary car was hit by the truck.

The driver and his dog emerged from the truck uninjured.

The stationary car - which was empty - has been left a crumpled wreck.

All northbound lanes are expected to remain closed between the Ring Road and Cooper Street until about 10am.

A truck carrying chicken nuggets has overturned on the Hume Freeway. Picture: Channel 7.
A truck carrying chicken nuggets has overturned on the Hume Freeway. Picture: Channel 7.

The chicken nuggets - believed to be bound for McDonalds - will need to be unloaded from the double trailer truck for it to be overturned.

"They need to unload them to hoist it back over," a VicRoads spokesman said.

Emergency crews are also working to clear 1000 litres of diesel which spilt from the truck as a result of crash.

aneeka.simonis@news.com.au

@AneekaSimonis

Topics:  chicken nuggets hume freeway traffic

