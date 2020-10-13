Menu
Police car.
News

UPDATE: Child, 11, hit by car on way to Coast school

Carlie Walker
12th Oct 2020 10:36 AM


UPDATE: A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said  a child who was struck by a car on the way to school in Maryborough was unharmed.

The boy was cycling along Saltwater Creek Rd when he was hit by a car.

But he was uninjured and did not need to be transported to hospital, the spokesman said.

It was the second crash involving school children on the Fraser Coast on Monday morning.

EARLIER: A primary school student has been hit by a car on their way to school.

The Chronicle understands an 11-year-old boy was cycling on Saltwater Ck Rd about 8.50am when he was struck.

His injuries are not yet known.

It's the second crash involving school children on the Fraser Coast this morning.

In Hervey Bay, two teenagers were taken to hospital after being hit by a car while walking near the corner of Old Maryborough Rd and Tooth St.

More to come.


Fraser Coast Chronicle

