Child arrives on flight with measles

QUEENSLAND has recorded its second measles case of the year.

The child arrived on Qantas flight 52 from Singapore to Brisbane early on January 17 while unknowingly infected with the highly contagious virus.

Public health experts say people who were at Brisbane International Airport from 6am to 8am on that day should be alert to measles symptoms.

The girl's case is the second in Queensland this year after last year 74 people were diagnosed with measles in the state, the worst year since 1997.

Measles rash. Picture: Supplied

Symptoms include a fever, runny nose, tiredness, coughing and sore red eyes, followed by a blotchy red rash.

Doctors say symptoms usually start about 10 days after contact with an infectious person, but are also known to appear between seven and 18 days after contact.

A Metro South Hospital and Health Service spokesman said due to ongoing increased measles transmission overseas, it was particularly important for travellers to check their immunity to the virus, and if necessary get vaccinated, before leaving Australia.

More than 80 people died during a measles outbreak in Samoa last year, many of them young children.

For more information call 13 HEALTH.