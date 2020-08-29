Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A five-year-old boy is in a critical condition after he was allegedly assaulted with a wooden stick. A man and a woman are in police custody.
A five-year-old boy is in a critical condition after he was allegedly assaulted with a wooden stick. A man and a woman are in police custody.
Crime

Child fights for life after he was almost beaten to death

by Emily Cosenza
29th Aug 2020 11:05 AM

A couple have been arrested and charged after a child was seriously injured in an alleged domestic assault involving a wooden stick in Sydney's southwest.

Emergency services were called to the Chadderton St property in Cabramatta about 9.50pm on Friday where officers found the five-year-old who suffered from serious injuries.

The boy was treated by paramedics before being taken to Liverpool Hospital.

He was later transferred to The Children's Hospital at Westmead where he remains in a critical condition.

NSW Police will say in court the child was assaulted with a wooden stick.

A 20-year-old man and 31-year-old woman, who were known to the child, were arrested at the home.

The man was taken to Fairfield police station and charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The woman was taken to Liverpool police station and charged with putting child in danger of serious injury.

The couple were both refused bail and are due to appear in Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Child assaulted with wooden stick: cops

child assault court crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowen teen climbs onto Hickmott's, leaps across rooftops

        Premium Content Bowen teen climbs onto Hickmott's, leaps across rooftops

        Crime Police saw the ‘foolish’ teen on the roof of the Commercial Hotel, before he jumped across a gap with a hefty drop.

        YOUR SAY: Residents divided over future of abandoned pub

        Premium Content YOUR SAY: Residents divided over future of abandoned pub

        Business The pub has stood empty since Cyclone Debbie but council officers are set to crack...

        ANALYSIS: Ditching Tracey Cameron was about more than coal

        Premium Content ANALYSIS: Ditching Tracey Cameron was about more than coal

        Politics ‘The Premier will no doubt see this new candidate as critical to Labor’s...

        WATCH: Police break up roadblock at Adani site

        Premium Content WATCH: Police break up roadblock at Adani site

        News Police have negotiated with anti-mining protesters.