Child busted for sexual assault on Ipswich train line

POLICE have located a 12-year-old boy who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl on a train, last Thursday.

The 15-year-old girl was travelling between Darra and Toowong at about 7:30am when the boy allegedly interfered with her clothes and touched her inappropriately, despite the girl's resistance.

A member of the public who witnessed the assault was able to interrupt the boy's attempts to continue.

The 12-year-old boy will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

Anyone with any further information is urged to contact police.

Quote reference number QP1902311747.