A child a day rescued from locked cars this summer

NSW Ambulance Inspector Brian Parsell told the Telegraph he has seen children lose their lives in hot cars due to inattention from parents.

Every day since the beginning of the year a child has been locked inside a hot car in NSW.

The Daily Telegraph reports that 19 children were locked inside scorching cars, requiring 17 ambulance call outs between January 1-17.

That's four times the figures from last year.

On January 5 a two-year-old child was left in a locked car at Eastwood on a 38C day. On January 14 a one-year-old baby was left in 28C heat in Coffs Harbour.

"It's parent inattention that's the main cause … no parent deliberately wants to lock their child in the car," he said.

According to police temperatures reach 50C in a few minutes and can soar to up to 78C after an hour during a hot summer day.

Children are often left in the car when the parents go shopping.

"The parents give the kids the keys as a form of entertainment. The child locks the vehicle and doesn't have the cognitive ability to open it," Insp Parsell said.

Emergency workers are often forced to smash in the car's windows to rescue the child.

New cars are completely airtight, causing heat to accumulate faster.

"Modern vehicles are completely airtight. When they're locked there is no circulating air," Insp Parsell said.

"Children can't thermoregulate as well as adults, so their body temperatures will just climb and climb and climb until they fall unconscious, and that can be fatal.

"The message is simple: just don't do it."

Police also warn that children can succumb to the heat while in the car with their parents. Six-week-old twins suffered heat exhaustion in a car travelling on the M1 motorway without air-conditioning.

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.