Child dies after being struck by car in Coast carpark

Two children and a woman have been taken to hospital after being hit by a car at a Coast shopping centre carpark this afternoon. Tony Martin

LATEST: POLICE have confirmed that the six-year-old girl struck by the car has died.

The Forensic Crash Unit is currently investigating the fatal traffic incident in Nambour this afternoon.

Police allege that at around 12pm, a hatchback has reversed into a 37-year-old woman and two children as they were on a pedestrian crossing in a supermarket carpark on Mill Lane.

The six-year-old girl sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Nambour Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An eight-year-old girl suffered a non-life threatening lower leg injury and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A 37-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.

The 86-year-old female driver did not sustain any physical injuries.

A small section of the supermarket carpark is closed, however, is not impacting on traffic management.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

