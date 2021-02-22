Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Child found dead inside washing machine
Child found dead inside washing machine
News

Child found dead inside washing machine

by NZ Herald
22nd Feb 2021 11:45 AM

A young child has reportedly died after being found in a running washing machine at a Christchurch house.

The pre-school age child was found unresponsive in a front-loading washing machine, which had been turned on, Stuff reports.

A police spokesperson told the Herald officers were notified of an incident in the Christchurch suburb of Hoon Hay about 5pm on Friday.

"One person was injured and taken to hospital where they later died," the spokesperson said.

"Police are making enquiries into the circumstances of the death and the coroner has been informed."

Waihoro/Spreydon-Cashmere Community Board chairwoman Karolyn Potter said the community was resilient and would rally around the family.

"This is a sadness that's beyond talking about."

Spreydon ward councillor Dr Melanie Coker said she had only learnt about the "absolutely heart breaking" incident after seeing media reports, but sent her condolences to the family.

It is understood the child's death is not being treated as suspicious by police.

Originally published as Child found dead inside washing machine

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

child christchurch death editors picks washing machine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two people injured after separate Whitsunday car rollovers

        Premium Content Two people injured after separate Whitsunday car rollovers

        News Emergency services attended two separate car rollovers in Whitsunday overnight Sunday.

        Gloves off: MP slams lack of action on urgent road projects

        Premium Content Gloves off: MP slams lack of action on urgent road projects

        News Dawson MP George Christensen says funding has been available for years but the...

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        NAME AND SHAME: Six Whitsunday residents busted with drugs

        Premium Content NAME AND SHAME: Six Whitsunday residents busted with drugs

        Crime ‘A 50-year-old man does not wear other people’s pants’. ‘It could be salt’. The...