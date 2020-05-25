Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service 2017
Child hospitalised after skateboard and vehicle ‘collision’

Jordan Gilliland
25th May 2020 9:28 AM
A SKATEBOARDING child has been transported to hospital after a collision with a car this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the child was reportedly riding on a skateboard near Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale, when he had a collision with a car.

The incident occurred about 8.36am this morning.

The child was transported to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition, with minor injuries to a lower limb.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman said the incident was minor and occurred at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre.

The QAS spokeswoman said the child’s age was unknown.

Whitsunday Times

