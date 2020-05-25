Child hospitalised after skateboard and vehicle ‘collision’
A SKATEBOARDING child has been transported to hospital after a collision with a car this morning.
A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the child was reportedly riding on a skateboard near Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale, when he had a collision with a car.
The incident occurred about 8.36am this morning.
The child was transported to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition, with minor injuries to a lower limb.
A Queensland Police Services spokesman said the incident was minor and occurred at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre.
The QAS spokeswoman said the child’s age was unknown.