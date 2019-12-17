Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The intersection of Campbell and Patrick streets in Laidley, where the accident took place.
The intersection of Campbell and Patrick streets in Laidley, where the accident took place. Google Maps
News

Nine-year-old boy hit by van dead after hours in hospital

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
17th Dec 2019 9:17 AM | Updated: 12:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a fatal traffic incident at Laidley this morning.

Around 8am, officers were called to the intersection of Campbell Street and Patrick Street after a nine-year-old boy was struck by a van.

Paramedics transported the boy to Laidley Hospital where he sadly passed away a short time later.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or dashcam footage to come forward.

Investigations are continuing.

The road is now open to traffic. 

EARLIER: A young boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Laidley.

Paramedics were called to the scene at the corner of Campbell and Patrick streets at 8:01am this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesperson said a male patient of primary school age had been taken to Laidley hospital in a critical condition.

Police are still on the scene, and the road currently remains closed to traffic.

car accident child crash death editors picks fatal laidley pedestrian queensland ambulance service queensland police
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Organisation the secret to Bowen OP success stories

        premium_icon Organisation the secret to Bowen OP success stories

        Education It might be the last year of OP results for year 12 students, but Bowen students have gone out with a bang

        Low unit values mean the perfect time to buy

        premium_icon Low unit values mean the perfect time to buy

        News Agent reveals the real estate trends and predictions for Airlie Beach and...

        BLOODY IDIOTS: 1008 drink-drivers caught this year

        premium_icon BLOODY IDIOTS: 1008 drink-drivers caught this year

        News Police nab an average of three drink-drivers and one drug-driver each day on Mackay...

        Citizen scientists push for coordination

        premium_icon Citizen scientists push for coordination

        News Workshop reveals barriers and develops solutions for better environmental...