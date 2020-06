A child has been injured in a fall from a motorbike at Mt Coolon. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue

A YOUNG child has been injured in a fall from a motorbike at Mt Coolon earlier today.

The 9 year old is being treated by paramedics at a property.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter has arrived at the scene.

It is the second motorbike accident the chopper has attended in Mt Coolon this weekend.

The first occurred on Saturday when a man, believed to be in his mid-50s, was killed when a dirt bike he was riding came off a bridge.