Menu
Login
A 13-year-old boy was transported the Warwick Hospital with minor back injuries after a crash on Warwick-Killarney Rd.
A 13-year-old boy was transported the Warwick Hospital with minor back injuries after a crash on Warwick-Killarney Rd. Michael Nolan
Breaking

Child injured in Warwick crash

Michael Nolan
by
5th Oct 2018 4:55 PM

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy was transported to Warwick Hospital with minor back injuries following a two-vehicle crash on the Warwick-Killarney Rd this afternoon.

Queensland Police Constable Chris Roulston said the driver of a Holden Commodore lost control when entering Warwick-Killarney Rd from East St at about 3.30pm. It struck an oncoming Toyota Hilux. Const Roulston said the was nothing untoward about the crash.

"It was the wet weather, there were no defects, no alcohol and no speed," he said.

"It was just one of those things."

Emergency services closed the road for about an hour to clean up the wrecks.

queensland police service traffic crash warwick hospital
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Yoga with more than a twist

    Yoga with more than a twist

    News IF YOU have been on an evening stroll around Shingley Beach recently, you may have noticed the silhouettes of people twisting themselves into different poses.

    Hear from some of Australia's top entrepreneurs

    Hear from some of Australia's top entrepreneurs

    News Hear from some of Australia's top entrepreneurs

    Whitsunday outriggers impress on the Sunshine Coast

    Whitsunday outriggers impress on the Sunshine Coast

    Water Sports Whitsunday outriggers impress on the Sunshine Coast

    Cannonvale Comet Cody speeds to Super success

    Cannonvale Comet Cody speeds to Super success

    Motor Sports Cannonvale Comet Cody speeds to Super success

    Local Partners