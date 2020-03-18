Child killer mum wins High Court appeal
THE High Court of Australia has ordered killer mum Heidi Strbak be resentenced over death of her four-year-old son Tyrell Cobb.
Her original nine-year jail sentence has been quashed after today's successful appeal.
Had she not appealed, Strbak would have been eligible for parole in October next year.
The Queensland Court of Appeal did not change the sentence. The HCA appeal was based around the findings that Strbak inflicted the fatal blow on her son, not partner Matthew Scown.
More to come