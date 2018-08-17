Menu
Young boy missing from Blacks Beach
Missing child reunited with family after search

UPDATE: A YOUNG boy reported missing from Blacks Beach this afternoon has been found safe. 

The 12 year old was found by police about 7pm and reunited with his family. 

EARLIER: RESIDENTS in the Blacks Beach area are urged to keep an eye out for a young boy who has gone missing from his Blacks Beach home.

Jeffrey Skinner said his 12-year-old son went missing about 4.30pm.

He was last seen in the Blacks Beach cove area wearing a Northern Beaches State High School uniform.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

