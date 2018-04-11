Baby’s horrific hotplate burns

A three-year-old boy has suffered horrendous burns after he was placed on a hot stove.

A three-year-old boy has suffered horrendous burns after he was placed on a hot stove.

A BOY - still in nappies and known to Child Safety - has suffered horrific injuries and burns after he was placed on a hot stove by one of his parents.

The gut-wrenching case, which has left the Townsville boy, 3, in intensive care with a temporary colostomy bag, again thrusts shame upon Child Safety and raises serious questions about why it continues to leave children with parents after concerns have been raised.

It comes as the Federal Government plans to put pressure on state child protection departments and wants them to agree to a new National Statement of Principles for Child Safe Organisations. State and federal ministers will meet to discuss the issues in June.

The incident on March 27 is being investigated by Queensland Police, who are also believed to have regular contact with the parents of eight.

The family is also known to Child Safety officers, who are understood to have arranged a recent visit to the home before the injury. When they were not home, Child Safety officers left a note saying they would return. It is understood the case manager has about 16 other cases.

The parents are understood to have systemic and severe domestic violence and neglect issues. When asked to comment on the case by The Courier-Mail yesterday, Queensland Child Safety Minister Di Farmer described the non-indigenous boy's injuries as "shocking" and "concerning" but did not answer why children had not been removed.

Federal Assistant Minister for Families and Children David Gillespie said he would meet Ms Farmer soon to discuss issues, saying the case was "concerning and distressing".

Asked if the child protection system, which is run by states, was broken, Dr Gillespie said, "that is not an unfair comment to make".

In a statement, Ms Farmer said: "The safety and wellbeing of all children known to the department is our top priority (and) the department investigates all notifications of children at risk, and works with families to ensure the safety of all children known to the department. If any child is judged to be at risk, officers will take the appropriate action."

In a statement, Queensland Police said: "The QPS is aware of an incident that occurred on March 27, 2018 in (Townsville) where a child received burns."

The latest incident comes just weeks after two young indigenous children aged under four were allegedly sexually assaulted in the NT.

Across Queensland, there were 12,139 children subject to ongoing intervention.