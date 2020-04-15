'Child prostitute' discovered at Melbourne brothel

A brothel in the city’s northeast has been busted allegedly using a child as a sex worker, with three adults facing charges over the minor’s 'employment'.

Police have busted a brothel which was allegedly using a child as a prostitute in Melbourne's northeast.

The child was being employed as a sex worker at the brothel.

Victoria Police would not say how old the child was.

Two men and a woman are facing charges after the child was allegedly taking part in sex work at a premises in Melbourne's northeast.

The trio were arrested by officers from the Victoria Police Sex Industry Coordination Unit over the incidents, which allegedly occurred between August and September 2019.

They are due to front Melbourne Magistrates' Court on April 22.

The accused trio are a 50-year-old Mitcham woman, a 32-year-old Mitcham man and a 60-year-old Doncaster man.

The three face a range of charges include causing a child to take part in sex work, obtaining payment for sexual services provided by a child and allowing a child to take part in sex work, having a child over 18 months in a brothel, and requirement for a licensee to be in effective control of business.

The Sex Industry Coordination Unit investigates both allegations of illegal brothels and licensed brothels that may be engaging in illegal conduct.

In 2019, the unit made 51 visits to legal brothels and more than 150 visits to suspected illegal brothels.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.