Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Child suffers serious injuries in multi-vehicle crash

by Nicole Pierre
3rd Sep 2019 5:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHILD has suffered serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Brisbane's north this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to four patients after a multi-vehicle accident involving two cars and motorcycle on Webster Road in Stafford at 3.25pm Tuesday.

A young girl suffered serious abdominal and wrist injuries and was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital.

A woman in her mid-30s was treated for abdominal pain and lower leg injuries, while a female in her 60s suffered shoulder and leg injuries.

The motorcyclist, a female in her 20s, was left with injuries to her arm.

All adult patients were taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

brisbane crash

Top Stories

    Relationship milestone turned to tragedy

    premium_icon Relationship milestone turned to tragedy

    News It was a very important day for Jess Davie - she was meeting her boyfriend's parents for the very first time. It turned to tragedy within a matter of minutes.

    Stretch your way into the weekend by the water

    premium_icon Stretch your way into the weekend by the water

    Whats On Teacher on a quest to show yoga is more than just holding a pose.

    ‘Good luck to him’: Costigan takes on Katters in NQ

    premium_icon ‘Good luck to him’: Costigan takes on Katters in NQ

    Politics Costigan launched his new “North Queensland First” party on Monday

    Great Samsung Galaxy tablet offer for new subscribers

    Great Samsung Galaxy tablet offer for new subscribers

    News Want more ways to enjoy the news? Here's a great new tablet offer