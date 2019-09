There are reports of a three vehicle crash in Cannon Valley.

EMERGENCY services are en route to a three vehicle crash at the notorious Gregory Cannon Valley and Shute Harbour Rd intersection.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said they received a call about 2.33pm, with one unit at the scene, and another on the way.

The spokesperson said all patients were out of their vehicles, and a child was being treated for minor head injuries.