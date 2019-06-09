Child, 7, critical after being lost at sea for six hours

UPDATE: 9.40am TWO men have been found after surviving a dramatic ordeal off the Sunshine Coast this morning but the child, 7 that was with them, is in a critical condition.

The child was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital six hours after being rescued.

The two men, one in their 40s and one in their 30s, have been taken to the Sunshine Coast Water Police base in Mooloolaba where they've been met by paramedics and treated for hypothermic shock.

Coastguard Caloundra volunteers were out scouring "challenging" waters off Caloundra since the crack of dawn before the "relieving" call came in that the missing trio had been found.

Deputy commander Kevin Wager counted nine rescue boats and a helicopter in the six-hour search.

Mr Wager said it was crew on an anchored ship that first saw the two men and the child in the water.

"The three hadn't drifted very far we think, but it is quite difficult to pick people up in the water, the conditions were really choppy," Mr Wager said.

"We were able to find some debris which gave us a good indication we were close.

"We were just doing a line search when Brisbane water police informed us a ship had spotted them.

"The water temperature was about 21C, so not freezing but it would not have been good for a child. Thankfully it had a good outcome."

The trio went missing nine nautical miles from Caloundra at 2am, sparking a six-hour search and rescue mission.

It included Brisbane and Sunshine Coast water police, a rescue helicopter and Coastguard services.

A Queensland Police Service media spokeswoman said the three were found about 8.10am.

"A distress call was received from the owner of the boat to say it was quickly sinking but it was hard to locate them," the spokeswoman said.

"They have been located safe and well."

The two adults are returning to land.

