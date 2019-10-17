Child, woman dead after horror house fire

A child and elderly woman are dead after a blaze tore through a family home in northern NSW this morning.

Emergency services arrived at the property on Bylong Road in Hillvue near Tamworth at 5:30am to find the home fully ablaze.

A five-year-old child and elderly woman were found dead inside the property by firefighters.

Another child, a seven-year-old girl, and her mother were found outside the single-level house suffering smoke inhalation and burns.

The burnt out property in Bylong Rd in Hillvue where a five-year-old child and an elderly woman died. Picture: Red Dot Media

They were both treated by paramedics and taken to hospital where the mother is in a serious condition and the child is stable.

Mary Chapman lives on Bylong Rd and was woken by sirens.

"We heard all the fire trucks and police come through at about 5.45, we had no idea what happened then," she told The Daily Telegraph.

"It wasn't until I got up at 6.30 that I looked out the window. We look into the back of their property, and I saw that there was black burned out part of the house.

Emergency services were called to the Bylong property around 5am this morning. Picture: SKY

Another neighbour, Narelle Collier, said the family kept to themselves.

"I had only met the young woman once or twice. We all used to know each other on this street but since people have moved around not so much," she said.

"I did not know there were even kids there. We never saw them playing."

Police are still investigating the cause of the fire alongside NSW Fire and Rescue inspectors.

They have cordoned off large parts of the road that lead into a semi-rural part of Tamworth.

Four fire crews battled the blaze, which has now been extinguished.

Police have established a crime scene and a man is assisting with inquiries at Tamworth Police Station.