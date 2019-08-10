Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service 2017
Child, woman fighting for life after horror crash, Bruce Hwy closed

by Cloe Read, Nicole Pierre
10th Aug 2019 4:34 PM
A CHILD and woman are fighting for their lives after a horror crash in the South Burnett region this afternoon, while the Bruce Hwy also remains closed due to a separate crash.
Emergency services were called to five patients including three children after a serious single-vehicle crash on Chinchilla Wondai Rd in the South Burnett region at 2.10pm.

The impact of the crash was so intense the car caught fire and the road remains closed.

Paramedics are treating two toddlers, a primary school-aged child, a woman and an adult male.

The woman was in a critical condition while a boy suffered serious head injuries. Both are being transported by helicopter to hospital.

Two toddlers suffered head injuries and are being taken to Kingaroy Hospital by ambulance.

Another man suffered serious burns to his abdomen, back, legs and arms. He will also be taken by helicopter.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the adult female and young boy are suffering life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the Bruce Hwy remains closed in both directions at Moresby, south of Innisfail, following a two-vehicle crash.

Police say a car has rolled on the Bruce Hwy and diversions are in place via Valmadre Rd.

Travellers are being urged to avoid the area as the highway is expected to be blocked for some time, police say.

