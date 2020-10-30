Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Whitsunday Regional Council has received an application for a new childcare centre in Mandalay. Photo: iStock
Whitsunday Regional Council has received an application for a new childcare centre in Mandalay. Photo: iStock
Parenting

Childcare centre proposed just minutes from centre of Airlie

Laura Thomas
30th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NEW childcare centre in Mandalay could cater for more than 80 children six days a week while also giving visitors the chance to take a break during their Whitsunday holiday.

An application for the new centre was lodged with Whitsunday Regional Council last week.

Plans for the Jungle Zoo Early Learning Centre have been earmarked for a vacant building at 2623 Shute Harbour Rd, opposite Discovery Parks Airlie Beach.

The applicants state the centre would cater for 83 children and employ 12 staff with plans to open six days a week from 7.30am to 5.30pm.

Applicants state the centre would cater for 83 children and employ 12 staff. Picture: Supplied
Applicants state the centre would cater for 83 children and employ 12 staff. Picture: Supplied

Jungle Zoo would provide care for babies through to 12 year olds with separate areas for different age ranges.

The centre would also be open to tourists visiting the region.

Plans show the childcare centre would have five rooms split into different age brackets.

There is also space for a kitchen, several bathrooms and storage areas, a bottle preparation room, three areas for cots and an adjoining courtyard with sails.

Fantasea Cruise was the previous tenant of the building and the 1.5ha block of land has no adjoining residents.

The proposed centre is close to public transport and has existing carparking for 22 vehicles.

Plans for the Jungle Zoo Early Learning Centre have been earmarked for a vacant building at 2623 Shute Harbour Rd. Picture: Supplied
Plans for the Jungle Zoo Early Learning Centre have been earmarked for a vacant building at 2623 Shute Harbour Rd. Picture: Supplied

If successful, the applicants hoped to slightly extend the building for an extra childcare room and facilities.

A new entry feature would also be designed as part of the works.

The applicants are professional childcare operators and have designed, built and operated seven different businesses.

However, the existing area is zoned for a low impact industry and a childcare centre does not fall under this category.

More stories

New cafe promises good brew, banter and bikes

Health hub in Bowen to tick three big wellbeing boxes

Town to honour fallen for years to come at new memorial

The applicants argued the zoning may have been an error and the block “should be back zoned to neighbourhood centre in line with its commercial zoning under the 2009 Whitsunday Shire Planning Scheme”.

The application will be placed on public notification where residents can comment on plans before a council decision is made.

childcare centres development application new childcare centre whitsunday development whitsunday regional council
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Costo in hot water over ‘racist’ Chinese post

        Premium Content Costo in hot water over ‘racist’ Chinese post

        Politics Whitsunday MP slammed over controversial Facebook post just days out from the election.

        Large croc spotted at Sarina twice in two days

        Premium Content Large croc spotted at Sarina twice in two days

        Environment WARNING: One resident was wary after hearing a ‘distinctive growling sound’

        New board has sights set on ambitious recovery numbers

        Premium Content New board has sights set on ambitious recovery numbers

        News Tourism Whitsundays appoints a new chair to lead the region into a post-COVID...

        New cafe promises good brew, banter and bikes

        Premium Content New cafe promises good brew, banter and bikes

        Business Owners turned a deserted building in Airlie Beach into a mecca for meeting new...