Goodstart Early Learning headquarters at Murarrie has closed after a confirmed coronavirus case.
Health

Childcare giant’s head office shut down by virus

by Brian Bennion
16th Mar 2020 9:57 AM
THE headquarters of childcare provider Goodstart Early Learning in Brisbane's east has been shut down after an office worker was confirmed with COVID-19.

The central office at Metroplex Ave, Murarrie, is the group's state headquarters and does not incorporate a child care centre.

The Murarrie child care centre is in a separate building 350m down the street.

More than 300 people at the Murarrie headquarters have been told to work from home.

A spokeswoman from Goodstart confirmed this morning an office-based staff member had tested positive with COVID-19.

 

 

"This individual, who recently returned from overseas, works in an administrative role in our head office and is not connected to any of our centres," she said.

"They are currently well and under medical supervision."

The spokeswoman said the group had a number of other staff self-isolating due to the confirmed case.

"As an extra precautionary measure we are closing our Brisbane head office for two weeks," she said.

"Like many organisations we have been planning for the possibility of a large-scale outbreak of COVID-19 since the beginning of the year.

"We have a number of preventative and proactive measures in place in all our state-based offices as well as in all our centres.

"We continue to work closely with public health so we can respond quickly and provide assistance to all our staff, families and centre-based teams."

 

childcare coronavirus goodstart early learning

