Childcare scholarships for Collinsville residents

Collinsville will soon have two residents studying early childhood education, thanks to a grant from the QCoal Foundation.

IN A community without any official childcare services, Collinsville children are struggling to “settle in” to a school routine, but a recent grant from the QCoal Foundation may help change that.

As part of QCoal Foundations Community Spirit grant program, the Collinsville Scottville Playgroup will soon receive funding to put two people through a Certificate III in Early Childhood Education, to help support the service.

Collinsville Scottville Playgroup currently relies solely on volunteers and in exchange for the scholarship, successful applicants are asked to donate two hours of their time per week at the playgroup.

Collinsville Scottville Playgroup president Samantha Plate said the benefits would be huge for the Collinsville community.

Mrs Plate said not having any preschool childcare was affecting the children in the community.

“At the moment Collinsville does have any official childcare, so to train someone up the benefits of this will be all round for the community,” Mrs Plate said.

“It will help someone not only to start or further education but to give them a step into a job that’s in serious need in Collinsville at the moment.

“A big thing we’re finding is that because there’s no childcare, the kids are really struggling to settle in at school, because they aren’t used to the structure.”

Mrs Plate said the playgroup had already received several applications, and after having to close due to COVID-19 restrictions, they were glad to “have something to look forward to.”

“The childcare courses range anywhere from $400 to $4000, depending on someone’s background and if they are eligible for concessions — it’s a huge contribution to give someone,” she said.

“We were initially thinking we’d give preference to existing playgroup parents, giving them that step back into the workforce.

“But it will come down to who is a good fit for the centre and who we are sure will commit to the study and getting it done in the 12 months.”

Mrs Plate said “education never goes astray” and the contribution from the QCoal Foundation was appreciated.

“A huge thank you to the QCoal Foundation, they’re always a major contributor in the community,” she said.

“They acknowledged us in a post on Facebook, and even behind the scenes they want to be kept involved.”

QCoal Foundation CEO Sylvia Bhatia said the grant aimed to facilitate education opportunities as well as grow early childcare options for the Collinsville community.

“QCoal Foundation is excited to support the Collinsville Scottville Playgroup with a Community Spirit grant to facilitate important training for the Group’s members,” she said.

“This application not only recognises the key role of volunteers in building community resilience, but the importance of connectivity and early childhood education in regional and remote communities.

“We commend the Collinsville Scottville Playgroup for their commitment to delivering a great service for their local community.”

To apply for the scholarship, send your resume or cover letter to collinsvilleplaygroup@hotmail.com, or call Samantha Plate on 0417 634 851 for more information.

Applications close on June 15, 2020.