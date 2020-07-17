Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alex Thomas Giersh received a jail term for obtaining thousands child exploitation material and bringing them in and ou of Australia.
Alex Thomas Giersh received a jail term for obtaining thousands child exploitation material and bringing them in and ou of Australia.
Crime

Childcare staff ‘remorseful’ over child exploitation files

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
17th Jul 2020 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A former childcare worker turned to child exploitation material to seek something "more exciting" than conventional adult material, a court was told.

Thousands of explicit photos and videos depicting children were found on Alex Thomas Giersh's phone and laptop when he disembarked at Brisbane International Airport in May last year.

On Friday, the 25-year-old received a jail term at Brisbane District Court.

Giersh pleaded guilty to counts of importing and exporting tier 2 goods without approval and one count of obtaining child pornography material outside of Australia.

The court was told Giersh was in possession of more than 700 child exploitation files when he travelled to the United Kingdom in April 2018.

While overseas stay, he used an onion router to access the dark web and procure more files.

He returned to Australia in May 2019 but was stopped by Border Force officials.

2165 images and 76 videos were found on his laptop and phone, depicting children from five to fifteen-years-old in various sexual poses.

Crown prosecutor Carmen De Marco said some of the files were considered category 5 - the most serious of classifications.

Reading from the facts, Judge Jennifer Rosengren said a psychologist noted Giersh had become bored with conventional adult pornography and turned to child exploitation material to seek something "more exciting".

Defence lawyer Ben McMillan told the court Giersh, who had worked in after school care prior to his arrest, never intended to work with children again.

He said his client suffered from a number of health issues, including migraines and high blood pressure, and had a history of anxiety, mood disturbance, low self-esteem and depression.

McMillan said Giersh had intense feelings of "shame and remorse" for his actions, but he had gained an insight into his offending and was seeking help.

Judge Rosengren said Giersh was "undoubtedly" remorseful for his offending but a jail sentence was warranted due to the seriousness of the offence.

She sentenced him to two-and-a-half years' jail but granted him immediate release.

For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737.

Originally published as Childcare worker 'remorseful' over child exploitation material

More Stories

childcare child sex abuse crime queensland crime worker

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hospital gives update on teen bitten by dog near school

        premium_icon Hospital gives update on teen bitten by dog near school

        News Emergency services were called to the scene yesterday afternoon and transported him to hospital.

        Closing today: Last chance to vote for QSL grower rep

        premium_icon Closing today: Last chance to vote for QSL grower rep

        Rural Elections are being held in six milling regions including Plane Creek and Mackay.

        Save the date: Bowen markets to resume after COVID hiatus

        premium_icon Save the date: Bowen markets to resume after COVID hiatus

        News Stallholders rejoice as date is set for long-awaited return of beloved community...

        Explained: Status of 7 major Bowen Basin mines

        premium_icon Explained: Status of 7 major Bowen Basin mines

        News Could fast tracking these mines be the key to solving the jobs shortage?