Menu
Login
Keying car- FILE PHOTO
Keying car- FILE PHOTO Tessa Mapstone
Crime

'Childish' road rage offence lands man hefty fine

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
26th Jul 2018 6:47 AM

HE PULLED out in front of a car that then beeped its horn at him, which he took offence to before following the vehicle to a parking lot and keying it.

Saba James Nawakie's behaviour was described as childish by Magistrate Jeff Clarke during sentencing yesterday.

Nawakie, 24, had been captured on CCTV at the Northside Plaza using a key to scratch two panels of the other motorist's vehicle at 1.20pm on June 5.

The court heard Nawakie had previously been convicted for damaging school property, along with drugs and dishonesty charges.

Nawakie was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and must pay $1837.28 restitution and $400 for breaching a good behaviour order.

northside plaza road rage rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Jail time for DV perpetrator

    Jail time for DV perpetrator

    News A 61-YEAR-OLD man who was racist, verbally abusive, physically intimidating and violent towards his new wife and step-daughter received jail time on Monday

    • 26th Jul 2018 9:00 AM
    Reef festival a week away

    Reef festival a week away

    News Plenty to do for all the family

    Sun comes out for Airlie Beach Parkrunners

    Sun comes out for Airlie Beach Parkrunners

    News The group welcomed 26 newcomers to the fold this weekend

    Brahmans shut down Miners

    Brahmans shut down Miners

    News Whitsunday consolidate second spot

    Local Partners