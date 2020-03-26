Children banned in new hospital visitation restrictions

New visitation restrictions have been placed at hospitals across the Mackay Health region. Photo: Daryl Wright

STRICT new rules, including a ban on children visiting patients, are now in force across hospitals in the Whitsunday region to prevent patients and workers from becoming unwell during the coronavirus crisis.

From today, hospitals across the Mackay Hospital and Health Service network have introduced measures such as reduced visiting hours, reduced numbers of visitors at any time and an age limit to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The restrictions outlined include one visitor per patient between 10am to 11.30am and 5pm to 7pm, with all visitors needing to be aged 16 and over.

The new restrictions apply to Proserpine, Bowen and Collinsville Hospital.

In a Facebook post made by Mackay Hospital and Health Services, the organisation said the current restrictions were subject to change at any time.

“We acknowledge there may be circumstances where additional family or carers need to visit so please discuss this with the team caring for your loved one,” the post said.

“This decision may be hard to accept, however the health and safety of our community is our number one priority.”

Visiting hours remain unchanged for Mackay Base Hospital, with only one visitor allowed at a time.