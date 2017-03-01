30°
Children get crafty at Storytime

1st Mar 2017 4:59 PM
STORY FUN: Winona Ruge,2, loves to read and look at pictures during Storytime at Cannonvale Library.
STORY FUN: Winona Ruge,2, loves to read and look at pictures during Storytime at Cannonvale Library. inge hansen

FOR a number of children in and around Airlie Beach, Thursdays are one of their favourite days of the week.

Why? Because on Thursdays the Cannonvale library hosts Storytime.

Library Assistant Anita Liehos said Storytime was a huge hit with young kids who love to get involved in singing, dancing, book reading and arts and crafts.

Last week, the kids got crafty and painted their own stained glass window.

FUN: Nash Burrows, 4, at Storytime.
FUN: Nash Burrows, 4, at Storytime. inge hansen

A favourite among the kids was reading the book Sebastian Lives in a Hat by Thelma Catterwell.

"It's a true story picture book about a wombat growing up in a hat with a carer,” Ms Liehos said.

"We talked about how he was little and pink and how he grew up and was crawling all over the place.”

Ms Liehos said Storytime was a great way to help kids as they grew and developed.

"The rhyme and rhythm is good for their pre-literacy skills,” she said.

"We're not teaching them to read but getting them to recognise the sounds.”

INVOLVED: Nash Burrows, 4, Olive Hounsell, 2, Harper Lewis, 3, and Bradley Hetherington enjoying Storytime.
INVOLVED: Nash Burrows, 4, Olive Hounsell, 2, Harper Lewis, 3, and Bradley Hetherington enjoying Storytime. inge hansen

It's clear the kids love to sing and dance as they enthusiastically bounce up and down while smiling from ear to ear.

Ms Liehos said it was great to see the children growing in confidence and joining in more activities as they attended Storytime sessions.

Contact 4945 0200.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cannonvale library storytime whitsunday kids

