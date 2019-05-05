Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police and the QAS were called to a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway this morning which left two children injured.
Police and the QAS were called to a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway this morning which left two children injured. Philippe Coquerand
Breaking

Children hurt in Bruce Highway crash

Bill Hoffman
by
5th May 2019 9:58 AM | Updated: 10:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE and ambulance officers were called to a Bruce Highway accident just north of the Bli Bli off-ramp this morning after a vehicle crashed into a guard rail while avoiding a kangaroo.

A police spokesperson said an 11-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl suffered possible whiplash injuries as a result of the impact.

A third person was also treated for minor injuries

The accident happened just before 6am.

The spokesperson said the two children and another occupant were treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries and transported in a stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

More Stories

bli bli bruce highway crash editors picks kangaroo police queensland ambulance service sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Escape plan winds up in court

    premium_icon Escape plan winds up in court

    Crime Driver believes actions were necessary.

    War of attrition in Cities and Raiders 10-all draw

    War of attrition in Cities and Raiders 10-all draw

    Rugby Union Team couldn't be split in union match.

    Woman caught off guard blows more than three times the limit

    Woman caught off guard blows more than three times the limit

    Crime Driver blew more than three times the legal limit.

    Protester to contest retribution claim

    premium_icon Protester to contest retribution claim

    Crime Anti-Adani protester asked for 'close to $8000'.