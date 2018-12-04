Menu
Login
Ambulance
Ambulance Trevor Veale
News

Children escape injury as as school bus crashes during storm

Christine Mckee
by and Christine Mckee
4th Dec 2018 4:45 PM

UPDATE 5:50pm: A QAS spokesman said eight children were assessed on the scene at Yeppoon Rd/Artillery Rd, Iron Pot but no-one needed to be taken to hospital. 

After some confusion it took police about 15 minutes to find the bus. 

EARLIER: MULTIPLE patients were assessed by paramedics after a Young's bus crashed into the back of a car on Yeppoon Rd. 

There were 13 children on board the bus but it is understood there were no injuries. 

Three vehicles were involved in the crash near access 5 with damage to one car.

The bus has returned to Yeppoon Central.

More to follow.

More Stories

bus crash editors picks storm weather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Coral colonies given the green light

    Coral colonies given the green light

    News The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority has given official approvals for the next stage of the Underwater Tourism Infrastructure in the Whitsunday project.

    Bloomsbury bands together to help with fires

    Bloomsbury bands together to help with fires

    News Bloomsbury community works to fight fires

    Christensen speaks about fires in parliament

    Christensen speaks about fires in parliament

    News Dawson MP speaks about fires in parliament

    Police appeal for witnesses after alleged assault

    Police appeal for witnesses after alleged assault

    News Police appeal for witnesses after alleged assault.

    Local Partners