Children learn gift of giving at Christmas

GIVING TREE: Children from Goodstart Early Learning Centre with early childhood teacher Kirrily Balma (far left) and Salvation Army manager Dee Fraser (far right). Claudia Alp

CHILDREN at Goodstart Early Learning Centre, Proserpine learned a valuable lesson about the gift of giving on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, the children chose a tag with an age and gender of a child in need in the community.

Together with their parents, they bought gifts for the children listed on the tags which were passed on to the Salvation Army to distribute.

Early childhood teacher Kirrily Balma initiated the giving tree and said it was a good way to teach the children an important life lesson.

"The idea is to help the children to understand the gift of giving and helping others, not just thinking of themselves, this Christmas,” she said.

Guided by Ms Balma, the children were allowed to carry the gifts to the Salvation Army van themselves.

Salvation Army manager Dee Fraser told the children they were "just wonderful” for their generosity and Christmas spirit.

She said they had been very "gracious and gorgeous” with their gift-giving to children who were less fortunate.

"The gifts will be passed on to vulnerable families in the community region and without the support of the community that would be just impossible for us to be able to do that,” Ms Fraser said.

"It's great getting the kids and the parents involved and seeing the education that goes with that.

"We do need to be generous in spirit at this time. It's a very challenging time for many families.”