Children unrestrained inside drink driver's car

A PROSERPINE man pulled over by police wasn't just found driving over the legal alcohol limit, but with two children unrestrained as well.

At 5.45pm on May 19, police stopped the 46-year-old man on Foxlee Street, Proserpine, where he took part in a roadside breath test.

During the test, officers spotted one child standing while unrestrained in the front passenger seat and the second child seated but not wearing a seatbelt.

After further tests the man was believed to have delivered a reading of 0.184.

The man was charged with driving under the influence of liquor and is due to appear in the Proserpine Magistrates Court on June 5.

Police have stressed the importance of ensuring children are properly restrained inside cars for their safety.