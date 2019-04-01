Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

School strike for climate
Letters to the Editor

'Children used for political agenda' in protests

1st Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHILDREN being used for a political agenda.

Have we lost the plot by supporting children protesting instead of going to school, to put it bluntly why would anyone support truancy?

Have the State Government lost the plot also?

Isn't attending classes by going to school legal anymore?

This just promotes legalised sanctioned truancy flies in face of Department of Education legal requirements and responsibilities.

Shame, shame, shame.

ROB BERRY, Toowoomba

More Stories

climate change strike letter to the editor
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Councillors travel expenses prove a hot topic

    premium_icon Councillors travel expenses prove a hot topic

    Council News Whitsunday councillors debated the merit of travel expenses at their most recent council meeting in Bowen.

    Woman attacks car after friend 'fools around' with partner

    premium_icon Woman attacks car after friend 'fools around' with partner

    Crime Bonnet scratched, numberplates stolen in case of mistaken identity.

    High hopes for Bruce Highway and flood plain roads funding

    premium_icon High hopes for Bruce Highway and flood plain roads funding

    Politics Fingers are firmly crossed for tomorrow night's Federal Budget.

    SUPER SIX: Talking points out of Round 1 in AFL Mackay

    premium_icon SUPER SIX: Talking points out of Round 1 in AFL Mackay

    AFL Magpies, Saints, Tigers on the winning list.