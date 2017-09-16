Chilean by the lagoon

STUNNING year-round weather, beautiful scenery, seasonal work and a relaxed vibe.

That winning combination has stamped Airlie Beach as a firm favourite with the scores of backpackers who flock into North Queensland for some fun in the sun.

To celebrate the unique drawcard, now famous all over the world, each week we meet one of our international visitors who land in our special slice of paradise.

Today, we get to know an international business student some of you may know already as a waitress at Hog's Breath Cafe in Airlie Beach.

How long have you been in Airlie Beach?

Just over 2.5 months now.

Before that I was in Sydney for a month and Melbourne for five months.

Why did you come to Airlie Beach?

There are no other Chileans here. When I travel I really like to experience new cultures and learn a new language. My English has improved a lot.

I did have some friends here who told me it was a good option for work. So I googled it and that convinced me to come.

What do you like most about the Whitsundays?

I love to live in a small town. I love seeing the same people in the street each day. You get to know everyone easier and build up trust. Everyone is so friendly.

What's your favourite attraction so far?

I went to Whitehaven about three or four days ago; that was amazing, and I've been snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef. I really want to go scuba diving.

What is your next plan?

I'm here on a one-year working holiday visa which runs out soon, but I have the option to extend that which I'm thinking of doing.

What are your tips for other travellers thinking of coming to Airlie Beach?

Just enjoy your time here. It's really nice to be here. It's quiet, not expensive and it's really easy to meet people and make new friends.